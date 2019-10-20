Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 708,760 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 876,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Specifically, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $92,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,918 shares of company stock worth $15,782,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Yext by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yext by 51.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

