Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 112208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

YGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.15.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 348,019 shares in the company, valued at C$591,632.30. In the last quarter, insiders bought 109,340 shares of company stock valued at $184,779.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.