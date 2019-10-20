X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Head-To-Head Analysis

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Curo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.61 $128.44 million N/A N/A Curo Group $1.09 billion 0.52 -$22.05 million $1.73 7.23

X Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Curo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Curo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Curo Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Curo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Curo Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Curo Group has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Curo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curo Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87% Curo Group -2.94% 429.23% 9.03%

Summary

Curo Group beats X Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

