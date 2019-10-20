Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives $66.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,040. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

