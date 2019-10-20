Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 4% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $8,103.57 or 1.01126947 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.63 million and $39,639.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00087502 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001206 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00116460 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001291 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003418 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

