Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Worthington Industries worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

