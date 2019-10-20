WOLLO (WLO) Hits Market Cap of $474,333.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One WOLLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, WOLLO has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOLLO has a market capitalization of $474,333.00 and $987.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOLLO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00227297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.01121932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com . The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOLLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOLLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.