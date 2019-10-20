Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.98. 77,421,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,507,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

