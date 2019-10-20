Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

