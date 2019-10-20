Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $69.74. 9,116,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,854. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

