Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $130,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 4,539,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,964. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.