Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $96.10. 5,993,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,586. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

