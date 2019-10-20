Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.47. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$6.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$379.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,099.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,119,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,651,269.69. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,236.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $166,192.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

