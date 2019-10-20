Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Westrock by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 784,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,249 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 201.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westrock by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

