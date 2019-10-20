Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE WRK opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 663,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 422,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

