Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Set at $55.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 1,968,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

