Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 32,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

