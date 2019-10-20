Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $91.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

PLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

