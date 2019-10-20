Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

WB has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,741 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 954,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.