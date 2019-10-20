Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 119,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.23. 1,891,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.