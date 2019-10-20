Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 8,215,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

