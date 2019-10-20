Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 494.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.71% of Manitex International worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 910,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 143,414 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 613,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,015. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. Manitex International Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTX. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.