Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 290.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 144,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $448,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 6,909,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

