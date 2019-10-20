Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

