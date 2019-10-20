Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cross Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.