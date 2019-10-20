Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 526.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

XMPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

