Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $94,000 Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $102.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

