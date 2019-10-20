Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,750,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,703. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

