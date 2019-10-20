Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,850 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $88,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 357,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,459,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

