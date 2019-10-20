Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $80.57 million and $15.92 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00009991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi, Cryptohub, YoBit, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Liqui, BCEX, Exmo, Coinbe, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates, Indodax and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.