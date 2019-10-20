Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

