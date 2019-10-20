Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

HCC opened at $21.82 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

