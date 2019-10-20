Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

