Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after buying an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,483. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

