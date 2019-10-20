Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

