Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 32,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

