Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Set at $5.00 by Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) received a $5.00 price target from Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

WTRH remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Friday. 3,298,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,355. The company has a market cap of $47.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 67.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 1,818,172 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waitr by 557.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,530 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

