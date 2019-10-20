Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €78.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($92.25).

ETR WCH opened at €64.98 ($75.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.73. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €98.60 ($114.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

