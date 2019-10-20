WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.91.

NYSE WBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.04. 222,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,270. WABCO has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WABCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in WABCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in WABCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WABCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

