VouchForMe Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $711,770.00 and approximately $15,182.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00223230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01156968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

