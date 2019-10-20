Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 175 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 146 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 159.27.

VOLV-B stock opened at SEK 143.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 141.06. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

