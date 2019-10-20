VNT Chain Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $140,063.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.01149361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,550,067 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

