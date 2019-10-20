Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.09. Visterra shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05.

Visterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

