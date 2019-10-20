Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

