Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

VRAY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $500,100.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Viewray by 47.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

