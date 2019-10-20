Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) PT Set at $31.00 by Moffett Nathanson

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has been assigned a $31.00 price objective by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Viacom in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

VIAB traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 6,543,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

