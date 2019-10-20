Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

