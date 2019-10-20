Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $15.45 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $684.12 million, a PE ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $15,775,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

