Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $3.44 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $86,527.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00227948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.01125899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 51,946,775 coins and its circulating supply is 43,105,846 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.