Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Shares Up 2.9%

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

About Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL)

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

